Owensboro Kroger Honors Longtime Employee With Balloon Release

One Tri-State community is remembering a man who they say could easily brighten anyone’s day.

“He’s someone who will be sorely missed by all of us,” says Layne Rummage, Kroger store manager. “He was really one of the people that we had where customers would look for where he was at to be able to go threw their line.”

If you’ve ever stepped in the Kroger on Wesleyan Park Plaza, you’ve probably seen Todd Reisz at least once.

“He was someone who never had a bad day,” says Rummage. “Every time you saw him in the mornings he would ask you how you were doing.”

A devoted employee at Kroger for 28 years.

“He was a bagger for us up front, but really did quite a bit more than that,” says Rummage.

Todd passed away last weekend and his coworkers and community wanted to show just how special he truly was. They decided to hold a balloon release in his honor at the place where he impacted so many lives.

“This was something the team really wanted to do,” says Rummage. “They really got behind to show support for Todd to show our respects and just really come together as a store team to remember Todd.”

“He took an opportunity to share his love with everyone that was just doing an everyday thing and just coming to get groceries and he made it a special blessing,” says Samantha Bacon, Todd’s Sunday School teacher.

An example of how easy it can be to brighten someone’s day.

“A lot of our customers come in and they’ve missed him as well and talked about how they can already tell that they miss his presence here in the store,” says Rummage.

And how one man had a big impact on his community just by his small acts of kindness every day.

“You know we take for granted a lot- the impact that we truly have for each other,” says Rummage. “We think we’re just selling groceries, but really we have a chance to take care of each other and take care of the community and I hope people see that today.”

Private services were held for Todd. He leaves behind his aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.

