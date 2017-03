Home Kentucky Owensboro K-Mart to Close its Doors on March 19th March 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Owensboro’s K-Mart will close its doors for good on March 19th.

The company announced the closing of the Owensboro location along with several others last December.

The store’s liquidation sale began in early January.

K-Mart says customers can still use websites and mobile apps to make purchases.

