Mix of Old and New 40th Annual Headline Owensboro International Barbecue Festival

40th Annual Headline Owensboro International Barbecue Festival May 11th, 2018

The weather was picture perfect as the 40th Annual Owensboro International Barbecue Festival kicked off Friday. It might of been the sunshine, or maybe the mutton, that had event organizers making big, and fitting predications about the how many people will get a taste of that good ole’ Daviess County BBQ.

“40,000, yes, how much fun would that be,” said Sharon Nesmith, co-chair of the international festival.

While the mutton and burgoo recipes stay mostly the same every year, it’s not the number of people that’s in question: it’s what keeps bringing them back.

Nesmith has been around the festival since its inception and she believes it’s the traditions of family and friends that brings the crowds down every year.

Nobody exemplifies the tradition of burgoo and mutton quite like the competition team from Blessed Mother. The father of now-captain Dan Thomas’ started cooking burgoo well before the festival started. Now Thomas heads the team that is looking for its first Governor’s Cup since 2008.

The traditions are huge in barbecue, but to run a successful festival organizers have to keep up with the times.

Organizers say they feel like they’ve done a good job evolving by adding something new every year.

Last year it was the Mutton Glutton Sandwich Eating Championship headlined by a world record 55 sandwiches eaten by the most famous eater of them all Joey Chestnut. He will look to win again Saturday at 4:00 P.M.

This year’s new addition was one that really stands out and is hard to miss. 12 pigs statues, each decorated to the nines, dotted the outside of the Owensboro Convention Center. They were “bought” by 12 local businesses and people, but they won’t own the pigs. For 5,000 dollars a piece, every dime was donated to charity.

