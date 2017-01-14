Owensboro Hosts River City Powersports Show

Motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country gathering in Owensboro this weekend.

The “River City Powersports Show” is being held today and tomorrow at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The show has vendors and motorcycle exhibitions from the Midwest. Organizers say the turnout has been better than expected.

They say Owensboro needs events like the Powersports show. Frank Parsley says, “These downtown areas need events like this, we’ve sold out the Hampton Inn and I think the Holiday Inn is sold out for tonight. We’re going to make this a destination where people come and spend their time.”

Roadhouse Atlanta will be performing at the show tonight. The show will continue Sunday morning at 10AM.

