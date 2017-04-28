Owensboro Hosts Citywide Surplus Property Auction

Owensboro Residents had the chance to get things on the cheap. The city put on its annual Surplus Property Auction at the Owensboro Convention Center. And there was quite the loot on the auction block.

More than 180 bikes were up for sale alongside school buses, leaf blowers and all kinds of tools. But there was also a Mercedes CLK 430, a Jaguar and a Cadillac Escalade.

The money made from the auction goes back to the city, and last year the effort brought in almost $600,000.

