Owensboro Honors Vietnam War Veterans

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is Thursday the 29th, but Owensboro got a head start.

A ceremony was held on the river front Wednesday afternoon at the Shelton Memorial. Despite the rainy weather, the turnout was good and the veterans appreciated it.

Corporal Philip C. Hill said, “We really do appreciate that our city officials and county officials took this time to commemorate us and memory of us fallen, and what we went through.”

Owensboro plans on having this ceremony annually.

VFW Post 696 Commander William Oelze says, “To me it’s for all veterans, I mean we are all brothers, no matter what service or war you were in, you know we go from World War one to two to three, Vietnam to Iraqi to Afghanistan, somebody has to take over for us one of these days.”

He says veterans do so much for the community, much more than people may think.

“We donate stuff to the VA Clinic, food and stuff for the homeless that come in there, we do a lot for Owensboro and our veterans, we’re not going to forget our veterans, you know, that’s what it’s all about.”

