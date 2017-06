Owensboro native Kevin Olusola of acapella group Pentatonix is getting his own star on the Owensboro Walk of Fame.

The singer will be honored during next Friday’s romp with a special presentation honoring Olusola.

The ceremony will begin at 6:45 Friday, June 23rd at Yellow Creek Park.

Pentatonix has won three Grammy award and has sold tons of albums.

