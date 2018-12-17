Home Kentucky Owensboro Homes Hit by Gunfire Prompts Investigation December 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro police are currently investigating two instances of homes that were hit by gunfire over the weekend.

On December 16th at 12:27PM, police responded to a firearm discharge in the 3100 Block of Allen Street. Police say they arrived on scene and saw that a home had been hit by gunfire during an altercation. A total of eight people were either inside the home or around the vicinity when the shots were fired, though no one was injured.

Later that same day at 2:45PM, OPD responded to an identical call of a firearm discharge, this time in the 600 Block of Orchard Street. Similar to the previous incident, police arrived to the area and saw that a home had been struck multiple times by gunfire. Three people were reported to be inside when the home was hit, though no injuries were reported.

Detectives are investigating this incident and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

