44News | Evansville, IN

Owensboro Home Hit with Gunfire Prompts Investigation

Owensboro Home Hit with Gunfire Prompts Investigation

August 1st, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro

Facebook Twitter

Police are investigating an incident where shots were fired at an Owensboro home.

Owensboro Police responded to a home in the 2600 Block of West 9th Street after reports of shots fired. Officers located the home and saw that it had been hit several times with gunfire.

Officers say there were two people inside the home during the shooting, however neither were injured.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call OPD at 270-687-8888.

Anonymous Tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.