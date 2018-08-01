Home Kentucky Owensboro Home Hit with Gunfire Prompts Investigation August 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Police are investigating an incident where shots were fired at an Owensboro home.

Owensboro Police responded to a home in the 2600 Block of West 9th Street after reports of shots fired. Officers located the home and saw that it had been hit several times with gunfire.

Officers say there were two people inside the home during the shooting, however neither were injured.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call OPD at 270-687-8888.

Anonymous Tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Comments

comments