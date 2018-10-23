Owensboro Holds Unique Candidate Forum

A diverse group of 12 Owensboro residents are gunning for only 4 seats on the city commission. Among them are familiar faces like Larry Connor and Jeff Sanford, but there also plenty of political neophytes mixed in the race.

With so many people running it’s tough for city residents to get to know the people who may be representing them. So instead of letting the race turn into a popularity contest, Mayor Tom Watson decided on a different kind-of forum to let the people get to know the candidates more intimately.

Watson decided that instead of asking the all of the candidates one question, he would ask two different questions to each of the candidates. This would give the voters a chance to see how candidates can think on their feet.

Watson got the questions from city leaders past and present. They were normal everyday business and legislature questions. The randomness of the questions kept the candidates on their toes.

The moderator, former Daviess County Judge Reid Haire, remarked that the questions we’re pretty difficult. The event, which was broadcasted live over social media, gave some of the political newcomers a chance to make a name for themselves, and the old guard a chance to reinforce their views.

The event had some added pressure. Mayor Pro Temp Bob Glenn is running for state office, so there will be at least one fresh face on the commission.

