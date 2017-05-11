Home Kentucky Owensboro High School Students Earn Diploma And Associates Degree May 11th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

6 Owensboro High School students have earned both their diploma and their Associates Degrees through a partnership with Owensboro Community and Technical College.

Aliyah Burden, Kathryn Feldpausch, Leah Fulkerson, James Howard, Tyler Sovar and Trinity Washington are the students who took classes at the OCTC main campus during their senior year.

Just last year OHS had its first student graduate with their diploma and Associate Degree.

OPS Superintendent doctor Nick Brake Says more and more students are taking advantage of the early college program where students supplement their high school education at the cost of only their books for each class.

