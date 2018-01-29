Owensboro High School Announces New Coach

Owensboro High School is getting a new coach. Ryan Haley will take over the boys soccer program.

Haley is a social studies teacher at Owensboro Middle School North. He said, “It’s an honor and privilege to be named head coach. For me, it’s been a goal for about eight years to attain that position. I knew all along that they had a very good guy already as the head coach. You know, as a middle school coach I’ve been able to develop these relationships with the players and that’s all good and positive and I’ve been able to be a part of a very good community of soccer and it’s excellent”

Haley is an OHS alumnus who was captain of the soccer team under longtime coach Dale Poole. He has led the OMS boys soccer team since the 2010 season and has grown the offseason program from two to 22 players participating in the indoor program.

Now at the high school level, he hopes to incorporate lessons he learned from his former coach to apply to his new team.



