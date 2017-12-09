44News | Evansville, IN

Owensboro Healthplexes to Host Open House Events

December 9th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Health will hold open house events at its three healthplex facilities this coming week.

it will give people the chance to see the new facilities before they officially open January 9th. The events are free to the public and will include tours and a chance to meet healthcare providers and staff who will work in the healthplexes.

A list of the open house schedule is below:

• Muhlenberg Healthplex
2 to 7 p.m. – Tuesday, December 12
2025 West Everly Brothers Blvd., Powderly

• Madisonville Healthplex
2 to 7 p.m. – Wednesday, December 13
510 Ruby Drive, Madisonville

• Henderson Healthplex
2 to 7 p.m. – Thursday, December 14
1200 Barret Blvd., Henderson

