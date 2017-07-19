Home Kentucky Owensboro Health Partners with UK’s Markey Cancer Center Research Network July 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Owensboro Health will join the the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center Research Network.

With this new partnership, patients in southern Indiana and western Kentucky will have easier access to innovative clinical research studies. Areas of research include epidemiology, prevention, and early detection of cancer.

Owensboro Health’s Cancer Center currently serves about 400,000 people across 14 counties in southern Indiana and Kentucky.

President and CEO of Owensboro Health Greg Strahan said, “I think that’s key. Partnership to collaborate together is the most important thing we can do for healthcare.”

More than 1,000 patients are treated at the Cancer Center annually.

