Home Kentucky Owensboro Health Hands Out More Than $700,000 In Grants August 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Owensboro Health is giving out nearly $700,000 in grants to organizations throughout the area. The goal of these grants is to help support projects involved in healthcare with improving healthcare locally as a priority.

The money is going to all kinds of groups that serve people of all ages.

One promising program brings kids from high schools in Daviess County into a special track that helps them prepare for future careers in medicine from doctors and surgeons to nurses and dentists.

This year, the grants went to support more than 38 projects throughout the area.

For more information, visit Owensboro Health.

totaling $696,866

Comments

comments