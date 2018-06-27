Home Indiana Owensboro Firefighter Delivers His Own Baby June 27th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

A Kentucky firefighter delivers his own baby on the side of a road in Owensboro. It’s not the first time the lieutenant firefighter brought a child into the world, but it’s certainly the most memorable.

The Freels family says they weren’t expecting their baby girl to come into the world with a bang, but they were fortunately prepared.

“I just remember screaming out Jesus and Mary help me!” says Stacey Freels.

“And then when I said, “I feel the head coming, this is really happening!”

“He pulled over and went around, and saw that it was really happening.”

The mother of four says going into labor this time felt different, hitting her fast.

But her husband lieutenant firefighter Larry Freels is luckily trained for situations like this.

“The sound she was making was not normal so I knew something was different,” says Larry.

“She said she felt the head, and that’s when I thought ‘okay the back of the mind had to come to the front pretty quick.'”

Stacy’s contractions were coming fast, and five o-clock traffic didn’t help. However, Stacey says she never doubted her husband’s skills.

“I mean just one more push, and she came completely out,” says Larry.

“She was faced down and twisted her way out, and it was just like they tell you in the hospital she is supposed to do.

“She (Stacey) asked me if it was a boy or a girl, and I’m thinking ‘I didn’t look! I said I wasn’t ready for that one yet.'”

Moments later their new baby daughter Magdalene Marie was born with the help of Larry’s co-workers.

“They did a great job of taking care of me and my wife and everything, and of course my wife is usually a private person so she said are they going to think of me the same and I was like, “we see this all the time!”

Lieutenant Freels says this isn’t the first time he’s helped deliver a baby, but this experience felt brand new.

“My lieutenant back then he delivered a baby, and at that point, I was just handing what he needed and clips and everything like that.”

After acting fast the Freels say they’re confident they’ll be able to handle anything life throws at them.

“She sure came in like a firecracker so I don’t know what to expect from her when she gets any older, but I’m sure it is going to be good. It has been a blast so far and it keeps getting better. Our other kids have just adapted right in, it’s just a great family experience.”

The Freels say this experience was fun and made for a great story, but when it comes time to have another baby they hope the circumstances aren’t the same.

