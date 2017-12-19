Home Kentucky Owensboro Fire Department Gain Support On Federal Grant Application December 19th, 2017 Amanda Porter Kentucky

The Owensboro Fire Department gains approval from the Owensboro city counsel Tuesday on its application for a federal grant that would help with expansion.

A deployment analysis study shows the fire department needs help responding to Owensboro’s East side.

The application would have to pass through Congress to be approved.

“We looked at all types of variables and our goal is to make sure we have the same response for the entire city.”

Chief Steven Mitchell of the Owensboro Fire Department says, “There is national standards out, and you always try to reach a 90 percent goal. With the growth on the East side of town, we are gradually growing backward in that area.”

That has people worried about the departments ability to reach the other side of town.

“We are falling behind on our response times for the east side of town.”

Now the department is looking for outside help.

“There are federal grants that help fire departments as they are going through growing pains, and have to expand, they will help for three years for that,” says Chief Mitchell.

At a city counsel meeting, the Owensboro city council, and Mayor Tom Watson are supporting the department’s grant application.

“Anytime we can help the fire department, or police department with public safety, we support that,” says Mayor Watson.

The grant would help with 75 percent of the costs needed for expansion.

“Luckily in this case the deployment study shows that we didn’t have to add another fire station,” says Chief Mitchell, “Just another unit, another truck, and we have to staff that vehicle.”

If the grant is approved, the city would match that amount.

“It doesn’t cost us any money accept to match, and it’s very well needed,” says Mayor Watson.

Until then, the fire department says the East side of town is being covered.

“Right now we have a station out there and they are responding with no problem, it’s just time to get them some help.”



