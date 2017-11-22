Owensboro Father Accused Of Hurting Five-Month-Old Baby

An Owensboro father is accused of seriously hurting a five-month-old baby. Myles Hyman is charged with first degree assault. The incident happened at a home in the 200 block of Heartwood Court earlier this month.

Owensboro Police were called on Saturday, November 4th about a possible assault involving a five-month-old baby.

The child reportedly sustained a serious head injury and was taken to Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

On Tuesday, November 21st, detectives charged Hyman with assault in connection to this infant’s injury.

Hyman is being held in the Daviess County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

