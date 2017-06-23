Home Kentucky Owensboro Family to Run in Half Marathon in Olomouc June 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

An Owensboro family is traveling to Europe for a half marathoon run this weekend. Owensboro’s sister city Olomouc, Czech Republic is hosing a 13.1 mile race through the ancient capital of Moravia.

Robin and Jammia Joska will be representing Owensboro Sister Cities as part of an exchange with Olomouc. The Joska’s two children, Maya and Merrick, will also be participating in the family run.

The race is on Saturday, June 24th, and about 6,000 runners will be participating in the event.

In 1994, Owensboro and Olomouc became official sister cities.

Robin Joska serves as a member of the Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions Board of Directors.

For more information, visit Owensboro Sister City.

