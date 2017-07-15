Home Kentucky Owensboro Families Receive Home Renovations Through ‘Hands up to Succeed’ July 15th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Two Owensboro families receive a helping hand with much needed home renovations.

The Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation’s 2nd ‘Hands up to Succeed’ project aims to enhance the living conditions of disadvantaged families.

On Friday, both families got a limo ride to the Holiday Inn Riverfront Hotel in Owensboro for an overnight stay, along with a pool and pizza party sponsored by Domino’s Pizza.

One of the families selected was a young family with a baby on the way. Both parents work full-time jobs, and have two children together.

“It’s just, it’s so much more than what we expected and we’re just, we’re really grateful,” said Raven Hagan, renovation recipient. “It’s just I don’t really have words for it. It’s just overwhelmingly, just happiness, joy, gratefulness. I’m just very, very excited.’

The family was also provided with furniture, household items, and clothing for their soon-to-be newborn baby. The kids received new bicycles, and $100 to go toward school supplies.

Additional HUTS projects will be held in November and December.

