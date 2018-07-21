Home Kentucky Owensboro Enjoys 1st Annual Hops On The Ohio Beer Festival July 21st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro residents could tour Kentucky Breweries during the first annual Hops On The Ohio Beer Festival today.

The event was a 4 hour tour at the River Park Center. The afternoon was filled with music, catering from Mellow Mushroom, and bourbon tastings from the OZ Tyler Distillery.

OZ Tyler Also passed out freshly emptied Bourbon barrels to a few Kentucky Breweries from brewing beer. Attendees were also given a free glass for tasting included with their ticket. Designated Drivers were excluded from receiving the free tasting glass.

Tickets were $35.

