Owensboro Engineer Students Design Cow-Ta-Pults

The challenge for these engineering students at Owensboro’s Apollo High School, launching a small stuffed cow as far as they can. They have built custom catapults, or Cow-ta-pults, to see who can launch the stuffed animals the farthest. School officials say students learn way more from projects like this than they would in a classroom.

Apollo High School students spent part of their Friday, launching cows. For the last several weeks engineering students at the school have been putting the finishing touches on custom made catapults.

School officials say this exercise is great for teaching the students some valuable lessons that books just can’t offer. Students say working on a project like this teaches them that their first idea might not end up being the best idea.

School officials say having the students working hands on like this gives them real-world experience they can’t get in a classroom.

The project was designed to teach students high concept techniques like projectile motion and kinematics equations.

