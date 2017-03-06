44News | Evansville, IN

Owensboro Encouraging First Time Home Buyers

March 6th, 2017

The City of Owensboro has listed four homes on the market, all at subsidized prices. This is apart of their first time homeowner project that encourages folks to buy their first property. The city uses a mix of federal and state dollars to both fix up homes and create new ones. Since this program qualifies as a low income program, interested parties must go through the city to see if they qualify. For more information and who to contact visit – http://www.owensboro.org/post/city-of-owensboro-first-time-homebuyer-program-homes-for-sale

