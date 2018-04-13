Home Kentucky Owensboro Educators Rally At State Capitol To Fight For Public Education April 13th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Thirty educators from Owensboro schools were in Frankfort today to the rally at the state capitol. They were part of a sea of red that covered the steps outside of the capitol building.

Thousands of teachers spent the day fighting for public education funding.

Teachers are rallying asking lawmakers to override the governor’s veto of the budget and revenue bills, which passed last month.

Most educators support the bills, and say student’s futures depend on this funding.

Current teachers say they have grave concerns for Kentucky schools and its students for years to come.

“Been in the system for about 25 years now and never had such concerns as I do now. Just not only with what we’re going through the people who are working for the state now not just teachers, but state employees. But the future of Kentucky’s education system is at stake, it’s ridiculous.”

Teachers say they will return to Frankfurt Saturday for the final day of the General Assembly. Governor Matt Bevin vetoed those bills, stating they were irresponsible and unbalanced.

The State Budget Director said lawmakers may be working on replacement budget and revenue bills.

