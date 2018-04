Home Kentucky Owensboro Owensboro Easter Egg Hunt Raises Money for Needy Animals April 1st, 2018 John Werne Owensboro

The Daviess County Animal Shelter partnered with Apollo High School for the first time in celebration of Easter weekend.

They held an Easter Egg Hunt at Apollo High School which doubled as a fundraiser for animals in need.

Organizers say they collected close to $1,000

Comments

comments