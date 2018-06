The Owensboro Dustbowl that takes place at Kendall Perkins Park is a little more than three weeks away.

Byron Owen sat down with us this morning to discuss the event, and why it’s so important to the community.

The Dustbowl will run through July 20th to July 28th, and teams are still able to register if they’d like to.

Click here to view the Dust Bowls website for registration info as well as everything this eight day event has to offer.

