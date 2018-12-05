Home Kentucky Owensboro Dog Park Makes Progress Towards Completion December 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Legion Park in Owensboro may soon be home to man’s best friend.

During a city commission meeting on December 4th, City Leaders approved moving more money to the dog park project.

In a budget amendment, they moved funds from the dog park allocated to the 2019 budget with a designation on getting the dog park together.

More funds for the transit projects, as well as the recently completed Bluegrass Museum, were also discussed in the budget amendment.

Owensboro officials say they are pleased with progress made so far on putting this new facility together.

There is still no time frame for the completion of the project as the city continues to start the bid process for the park.

