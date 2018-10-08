Home Kentucky Owensboro Diocese Releases Sexual Abuse Allegation Statistics October 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The Diocese of Owensboro releases a report regarding sexual abuse allegations against more than two dozen priests.

The report outlines a total of 66 allegations against 27 priests. 11 of the 27 priests were deceased at the time the allegation was made.

In August, clergy abuse in the Catholic Church was once again brought to light. A Pennsylvania grand jury report outlined decades of abuse to hundreds of victims.

One clerical sex abuse advocate says the Diocese put out this report to acknowledge allegations in the Owensboro Diocese and hopefully begin the healing process.

In September, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office called for legislation that could enable investigations across multiple jurisdictions.

Folks can visit Office of Safe Environment for more information.

