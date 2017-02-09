Home Kentucky Owensboro Convention Center Has A New General Manager February 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Owensboro Convention Center is under new management. The city of Owensboro and Spectra by Comcast Spectator named Blake Henry as the General Manager of the Owensboro Convention Center and Owensboro Sportscenter. Blake Henry has more than 20 years of experience in the live entertainment and facility management industry.

Henry joins Spectra from SMG where he most recently served as the Director of Operations at the Baton Rouge Convention Center. He has assisted in project development stages from conception to day-to-day operational aspects of three AEG ground-up public facilities project, including the STAPLES Center arena in Los Angeles, CA.

Blake Henry has also served as an Executive Director for the YC Performing Arts Center in Prescott, Arizona; General Manager of the Nokia Theatre and the Best Buy Theater, both in Times Square in NYC. He has managed entertainment businesses with annual revenues of more than $15 million.

His first day with Spectra will be Thursday, February 23rd.

