Owensboro Convection Center Honors Veterans

The Owensboro Convention Center is playing host to a special veterans’ tribute this Memorial Day weekend.

The Faces of Our Heroes exhibit opened this afternoon and will be there through Monday.

The display is being put on by the city and recognizes veterans from our area who have since passed away.

Faces of Our Heores is free and is open Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and on Memorial Day, 8 a.m. to noon.

The city of Owensboro will also hold a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at 9 a.m. at the Shelton Memorial in Smothers Park.

