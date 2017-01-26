Home Kentucky Owensboro Community and Technical College 2018 Study Abroad Program January 26th, 2017 Amanda Decker Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Owensboro Community and Technical College announces a new study abroad program, called “The Holocaust in Europe.” Students in this program will travel to Germany, Poland and The Czech Republic in May, 2018.

The program was created in partnership with EF College Study Tours which is designed to make sure students have safe experiences while studying overseas.

OCTC says these international programs help students make global connections and give them a greater sense of world issues.

There will be several informational meetings about the program Tuesday, January 31st at 12:30 PM, 3:30 PM, and 5:30 PM in the Advanced Technology Center Room 107. That’s located on OCTC’s main campus at 4800 New Hartford Rd.

The session will cover itinerary details, program highlights and the cost of the program. There is a $200 discount available for students who enroll now through February 20th. Payment plans are available and the partnership allows the college to offer starting prices at the lowest rates available.

For more information or to reserve your spot today please contact kaye.brown@kctcs.edu or call (270) 686-4587.

