The Owensboro Catholic community says ‘good-bye’ to its former leader. Bishop John McRaith died over the weekend. His funeral took place in Owensboro Thursday.

Large crowds lined up along the sidewalks in Owensboro to pay their respects to Bishop McRaith. McRaith’s body was taken through the city on a tractor-pulled wagon as part of the procession.

Bishop McRaith’s mass was held at St. Stephens Cathedral after the procession.

