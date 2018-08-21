Owensboro Commissioners Discuss Expanding TIF District

Owensboro City Commissioners heard a plan to increase the Gateway Common TIF District. The expanded TIF district would include an extra 16.25 acres of land.

The move would not affect the current properties in the district or the revenue they’ve made so far. The expansion would include more land bought by the Gateway Common developer for future use and clean up state regulations.

Owensboro City Manager Nate Pagan says, “At the request of the state so the boundary of the development area follows parcel lines currently some parcels are split with the portion inside the TIF boundary and a portion outside the TIF boundary in that situation the state would have to prorate the portion inside and the portion outside and would prefer not to do that.”

It will be a while before the commissioners vote on the plan because the next two meetings were canceled.

