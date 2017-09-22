Owensboro Colonels Sign Former Mavericks Player

The Owensboro Colonels sign former Kentucky Mavericks player Stan Simpson. Simpson played for the now defunct Kentucky Mavericks for the last two seasons, leading them to the leagues Championship.

Before playing for the Mavericks, Simpson lead his Lake Michigan Admirals to the Premier Basketball League Championship Finals.

Simpson has also played abroad in several locations.

He played at a college level at the University of Memphis, John C. Logan Community College, and at the University of Illinois.

Simpson will lead the colonels with other talented players, including Ben “Slim Reaper” Akers, Roscoe Savage, Jermain Langley, Ali Cruse & Dakota Thompson.

The Colonels will begin their Inaugural season on Saturday, November 4th and Sunday, November 5th when they host the Kentucky Enforcers in what is being deemed the “Battle of Kentucky”.

