Owensboro Colonels Hold Open Tryouts

The new ABA team in town, the Owensboro Colonels, scouted the local talent Saturday with an open tryout.

Five players have a spot on the team as a result, all coming from different backgrounds.

Roscoe Savage got his start in Pittsburgh with the Steel City Yellow Jackets and is now taking his talents to the Tri-State.

Joining him is Ben Akers, who did not play any high school basketball.

Instead, Akers walked on at Boyce College in Louisville and ended up starting for three years.

Jermain Langley is already familiar with Owensboro, playing his college ball at Brescia.

Langely is also a Henderson native and recently played professionally in Germany.

Dakota Thompson made the team as well, hailing from Bloomington, IN.

He is joined by Ali Cruse, who is a Henderson native as well.

