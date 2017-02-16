Home Kentucky Owensboro City Officials Get Public Involved in Budget Plan February 16th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

People in Owensboro are being asked to help put together their year’s budget. Officials met Thursday night to get started on a spending plan for the new fiscal year.

With a new mayor, this is the first year Owensboro officials held a special session meeting to hear the public’s opinion on the budget.

The City Manager went over how to read the budget, giving people a better understanding of the financial issues the city faces.

The public was then encouraged to ask questions and submit comments before the budget is written and comes out in April.

This year, the budget shortfall could hit as high as $6 million causing city officials to do things thy haven’t had to do in the past.

“Now this budget will be more challenging because there are less funds to deal with,” said Owensboro City Manager, Bill Parrish. “We’ve always been able to draw down our savings account to do the things we’ve wanted to do, within reason, they didn’t do everything they wanted to do. We no longer have that option and that’s no longer an opportunity for the budget.”

The public’s comments will be presented to the City Commissioners on March 14th.

For more information on the budget or to submit a comment click here.



Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments