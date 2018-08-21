Home Kentucky Owensboro City Commissioners fund OMU plant expansion August 21st, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Kentucky, Owensboro

Two times in the last nine months the City of Owensboro has been slowed to a halt because of water main breaks. Both times, the main break happened at the 114-year-old Owensboro Municipal Utilities Plant A. Within the coming years water will no longer be treated at that plant.

The Owensboro City Commissioners approved a major funding plan for OMU. The plan will phase out OMU Plant A in favor of an expansion at OMU Cavin Plant.

The funding plan includes up to $69,000,000 dollars worth of bonds, with $12,500,000 million in bonds to be refinanced to a lower rate. To make up for the debt created by the bonds, the commissioners also approved a water rate increase. It’s a two-step plan but by June of next year, the average Owensboro residential water customer will be paying $5.09 cents more per month.

Owensboro City Commissioners say they could’ve held off voting until the next election. This would have prolonged the process, so by voting now they believe they are doing their job of providing the city with basic services it needs.

<script src=”http://play.syndicaster.tv/static/scripts/embed.js”></script><div id=”cm_player_1534907723242″></div><script type=”text/javascript”>cm = new CMPlayer(“cm_player_1534907723242”).setup({width: “100%”, height: “100%”, pl_length: 5, profile_id: “37918490-a83d-0133-302f-7a163e597437”, vid: “7402488”})</script>

Comments

comments