Home Kentucky Owensboro Celebrates Grand Opening of Longhorn Steak House October 10th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

In Owensboro, a new steak house is opening within the city. Tuesday marked the grand opening of the Longhorn Steak House, complete with a lasso cutting celebration.

It’s located on Heartland Crossing Boulevard, and prides itself on never frozen, expertly grilled and boldly seasoned steaks.

The Owensboro Longhorn location seats more than 200 and brought with it more than 80 new jobs.

Comments

comments