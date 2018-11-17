Owensboro Celebrates Christmas Season With Parade

The 82nd Annual Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade was one of the first parades in the Tri-State to welcome the holiday season.

“I’m excited to see Santa Clause,” says Raelyn Duncan, parade attendee.

The City of Owensboro celebrated the holidays in a big way.

“I feel excited to see all the floats and how creative they can be and like everybody can just be happy,” says Olivia Hooker, parade attendee.

The parade had everything from marching bands and fire trucks to Miss Kentucky Katie Bouchard serving as the Grand Marshall. Thousands of families lined 2nd Street filled with holiday spirit. Dennis Davis, parade attendee, has been attending the Owensboro Christmas Parade for nearly a decade and came out to enjoy the festivities with his family.

“They’re happy,” says Davis. “That’s the important thing.”

“I feel happy and really excited for all the floats and stuff,” says Anna Stovall, parade attendee.

With the theme “Our Christmas Wish,” more than 100 floats and vehicles made their way through the city streets.

44News Evening Anchors MacLeod Hagemen and Amanda Decker as well as Weather Forecaster Chris Mastrobuono were among the parade participants.

