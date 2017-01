Owensboro Catholic senior Michael Hampel is months away from his first college swim with the University of Louisville, a “Top 10” program in the nation. As a junior, Hampel missed competing in the 2016 Rio Olympic USA Team Trials by 0.38 seconds. But, it’s what happened years earlier that prepared him for where he is now.

Hampel shares with 44Sports how his dreams, drive, and father continue to swim by his side.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments