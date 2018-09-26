44News | Evansville, IN

Owensboro Catholic Senior Von Williams Beats the Odds

September 26th, 2018 44Blitz, Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

Doctors recommended Von Williams’ mother not give birth to her youngest son, but the family was not going to give up on the future Owensboro Catholic football standout.

Several years later, Williams has committed to Louisville football after establishing himself as one of the top running backs in the Tri-State.

The Aces take on McLean County Friday in search of the team’s fifth-straight victory.

