Owensboro Catholic Senior Von Williams Beats the Odds

Doctors recommended Von Williams’ mother not give birth to her youngest son, but the family was not going to give up on the future Owensboro Catholic football standout.

Several years later, Williams has committed to Louisville football after establishing himself as one of the top running backs in the Tri-State.

The Aces take on McLean County Friday in search of the team’s fifth-straight victory.

Catch 44Blitz every Friday night during the high school football season at 10:15 on CBS44.

Also, watch LIVE scores update in real time this fall at wevv.com.

Comments

comments