Owensboro Catholic, Madisonville-North Hopkins Softball to Play State in Owensboro

Owensboro Catholic and Madisonville-North Hopkins Softball teams are two of 16 teams left in the 2017 KHSAA Softball State Tournament, which begins Thursday at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro.

Owensboro Catholic will face Harrison County at 7 p.m. in the Blue Field, while Madisonville-North Hopkins will face Pikeville at 7 p.m. in the Yellow Field. They will play resume play at 9 a.m. Friday, and the Championship Game will play Saturday at 1 p.m.

The tournament is double-elimination. Catch coverage on 44News at 9 and 10.

