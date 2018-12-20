44News | Evansville, IN

Owensboro Catholic GBB Hangs on in OIT Opener

December 20th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

The Owensboro Catholic girls basketball team survived a 15-0 run from Hopkinsville late to beat the Tigers 52-47.

Catch coverage of the Owensboro Invitational Tournament all week long on 44News.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

