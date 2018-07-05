Home Kentucky Owensboro Called Great Tourist Destination by Australian Article July 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Travel Agents from around the world were shown what Owensboro had to offer earlier this year, and were apparently very impressed.

Since then, Owensboro has been included in an Australian article called The New USA Bucket List: 11 Top Place You Need to See.

The article be seen by clicking here.

It cites the booming bourbon industry, and travel experts encourage its readers to rent a mustang and take a tour of the bluegrass to visit quaint places like Owensboro.

Other events in Owensboro can be seen at the visit Owensboro website.

