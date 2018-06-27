Home Kentucky Owensboro Business Offering $500 Reward for Recovery of Stolen Equipment June 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Wright Implement in Owensboro was broken into last night around 9:30PM.

A large glass door in their showroom was shattered and the suspects took off with 4 portable generators. According to security footage, the two suspects made off driving a Nissan van.

They are also believed to be responsible for other incidents of theft around that area the night before.

Wright Implement is offering a $500 reward for details that could lead to the recovery of their equipment, as well as the arrest of the suspects.

Click here to view the surveillance video of the incident from the Wright Implement Co. Facebook page.

Comments

comments