Home Kentucky An Owensboro Business Man Goes To Work In Washington, D.C. January 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Owensboro resident and business man Todd Inman is going to work in Washington, D.C. He is taking a position with the United State Department of Transportation. The 45-year-old made the announcement on Facebook over the weekend.

The long-time Republican Party official and former Chairman of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce was sworn-in Friday.

Comments

comments