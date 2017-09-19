Home Kentucky Owensboro Board of Education Unveils Buyer of Former Texas Gas Building September 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

The Owensboro Board of Education unveils the buyer of the former Texas gas building. The building, located at 3800 Frederica Street, was sold for $3.4 million to Matt Hayden and Jack Wells, of Gulfstream Enterprises, LLC.

Previously, the Owensboro Board of Education intended to use the property for a middle school or a technical school. However, funding lacked for a technical school and too much space occupied the building for a middle school.

The process should be finalized 60 to 90 days after an environmental inspection.

Click here for a full report of the sale (PDF).

