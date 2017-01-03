Owensboro Board of Commissioners Sworn In

The Owensboro Board of Commissioners take the Oath of Office at the first meeting of the year. For some, this is not their first swearing in ceremony.

Mayor Tom Watson says he is humbled by the experience. He joked about the wording in a portion of the official oath having to do with duels. Each member is prohibited from ever participating in one.

Watson says he is eager to get to work and hear the ideas from other members of the commission to grow Owensboro.

Bob Glenn was officially elected as Mayor Pro Tem. The board also approved the re-appointments of individuals to specific boards.

