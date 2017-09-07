Owensboro Bishop Releases Statement On DACA

Bishop William Medley of the Diocese of Owensboro releases a statement about the Trump Administration’s decision to end DACA. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) allowed undocumented immigrants brought to America as children to stay and work legally. An estimated 800,000 DACA recipients are given work permits, which last for two years.

Bishop Medley says our government has shown it is “unable resolve an intricate and delicate problem”. He argues that the people affected by this decision haven’t done anything wrong, and were brought to the U.S. without a choice. He asks us, as citizens, to ask our representatives to act with compassion, fairness, and justice.

Bishop Medley says this rescission could give our representatives time to come together to enact comprehensive immigration reform.

His full statement can be found below:

For many years, the issue of immigration has been a very difficult subject throughout our country. Our government has to date proven itself unable to resolve an intricate and delicate problem. It remains a challenge to find a reasonable and compassionate resolution when people of good intent approach the matter so differently. All efforts to work toward a resolution have been set back with the suspension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). We must all acknowledge that the young people impacted by this decision have done nothing wrong. They were brought to the United States as children; they made no choice to come. Young people impacted by this program have lived out their lives and, as they have grown up, have contributed to society. They are, by all social and human measures, American youth. To suggest that these children and young people are criminals deserving of punishment or deportation is simply not reflective of American values. Discussions around immigration have not always brought out the best in our nation. We have a long way to go to uphold justice. But surely, as a compassionate nation, we can begin by protecting children, youth, and young adults who are in our midst through no choice of their own. It now befittingly falls to Congress to act and to right this wrong. For more than a decade, comprehensive immigration reform has been proposed time and again, but never achieved. It is unacceptable that these young people should be asked to live in uncertainty for six more months. In justice and charity, their status should be clarified as soon as possible. DACA youth and

young adults are not just a statistic, but represent more than 800,000 individuals striving to live and work and prosper in the only home many of them have ever known. Confronting what is now a crisis with a ticking clock affords our elected representatives an opportunity to come together to enact comprehensive immigration reform. Both sides of a bitter political divide must approach their responsibility with reason and calm. Clearly enforcement measures will be a part of any resolution. But enforcement measures alone will not solve anything. As we observe the dire needs of hundreds of thousands in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, can we seriously propose to spend billions of dollars on a wall, the effectiveness of which is questionable? As citizens, we must ask our elected representatives to act – to act with compassion, fairness, and

justice.

Comments

comments