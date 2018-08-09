Home Kentucky Owensboro Armed Robbery Suspect Sought by Police August 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place on August 8th at a liquor store in Owensboro.

Owensboro Police department responded to Discount Liquors on Alvey Park Drive East on a report of an armed robbery.

Police say the suspect, described as Black or Hispanic, assaulted an employee and demanded money before fleeing the store.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888

Anonymous Tips can be made with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

